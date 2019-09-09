Watch Nicko McBrain play live with an Iron Maiden tribute band

Iron Maiden are currently on tour across North America on The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

Last month, they performed a set at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, but the night before the performance, Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, Steve Harris and Adrian Smith headed to the city’s Hard Rock Cafe.

Performing that night were Iron Maiden tribute band Iron Tribe – and Nicko surprised everyone by getting behind the drum kit to perform Run To The Hills and Flight Of Icarus.

Iron Tribe have shared videos of the performances, both of which can be watched below.

Iron Tribe said: “Iron Maiden came to our show! We had an epic night playing the Night Before Maiden show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville.

“Special guests in attendance included Steve Harris, Nicko McBrain, Adrian Smith and Richie Faulkner from Judas Priest – and Nicko McBrain got up and played some songs with Iron Tribe! What an epic night.

“We are honoured that Iron Maiden came to our show beyond words. Steve Harris stayed for our entire show. Thank you to everybody who came out. We exceeded capacity at the Hard Rock with 390 people in attendance.

“I hope all of you that were waiting to get in got to come in eventually. We love you all and you all rock! You shared our greatest night as a band with us.”

Iron Maiden’s The Legacy Of The Beast tour will continue tonight (September 9) at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in California. Following the North American tour, Maiden will head to Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile for further shows later in the year.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 14: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile