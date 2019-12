Australian prog outfit Voyager have unveiled a video for new single Hyperventilating.

The song is the first singe to be taken from the band’s fifth album V – released on Monday, June 2.

V was recorded using money raised through crowd funding initiative Kickstarter. The appeal met its target within three days.

It is the band’s first album since 2011’s The Meaning Of I.

Watch the video for Hyperventilating below