Watch Mick Jagger play a dodgy art dealer in new thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy

Mick Jagger has turned in some fine film performances over the years, most notably as eccentric rock star Turner in cult 1970 crime drama Performance, so when in 2018 it was revealed that he was to take a key role in director Giuseppe Capotondi’s adaptation of Charles Willeford’s 1971 art-world crime novel The Burnt Orange Heresy, his first major acting job in almost 20 years, there was much excitement as to how the Rolling Stones frontman might carry off his latest role.

In the film, Jagger plays wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger) who summons art critic and lecturer James Figueras (Claes Bang) to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the legendary reclusive artist, Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland).

Critics, so far, have been kind, with Time hailing Jagger’s performance as “bewitching”, and the Washington Post writing “the film’s biggest pleasure comes courtesy of a hilariously hammy Jagger, who delivers such gems of art-speak as ‘Modigliani provenance’ with a gleefully upper-class air.”

Mind your own mind up when The Burnt Orange Heresy opens at cinemas across UK and Ireland on October 30