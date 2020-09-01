Watch Korn guitarist Munky team up with The Mendenhall Experiment on defiant anthem Prosthetic

US metallers The Mendenhall Experiment have released a video for their song Prosthetic, featuring Korn’s James ‘Munky’ Shaffer.

The Korn guitarist played on the song, which appears on The Mendenhall Experiment’s 2017 self-titled EP. The video is taken from the LA-based band’s recent documentary Mind Over Matter.

The track was inspired by guitarist and founder Brandon Mendenhall’s lifelong struggle with the incurable neurological disorder cerebral palsy, which affects his movement and balance.

“Working alongside my hero, James ‘Munky’ Shaffer from Korn, to create Prosthetic was a dream come true,” says Mendenhall. “It was also one of the scariest 'sink or swim' moments of my career, and in the end I feel like it is a testament to how far I’ve come as a musician. It was also great working as a band with our vocalist Mario Valadez to craft a lyrical landscape that not only tells the story of my journey, but also makes Prosthetic an anthem against discrimination. Reminding us all that no matter what divisions in life we may face, we are not alone and we’ll get through them together.”

The band are currently working on a new album, Against All Odds, which takes its title from a Metal Hammer article on the band

“Our manager Gregg Journigan and I read the headline ‘Against All Odds’ and it instantly clicked in our heads that it was the perfect title for our upcoming album,” says Brandon. “It truly embodies what this record is all about and what we’ve been through as a band to bring it to life.

“It felt like no one expected us to finish another album after the release of our documentary film Mind Over Matter and the lineup changes in the band. I think there was a good majority of the industry that thought that The Mendenhall Experiment was a ‘cute, feel good story’ and moved on.”

“We as a band and a Disability Awareness/Inclusion Movement are far from finished, and we are out to prove it next year with our next album Against All Odds.”

Against All Odds will be released in 2021. Mind Over Matter is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.