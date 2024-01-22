Watch Jack Black and Foo Fighters cover AC/DC's Big Balls in New Zealand

Jack Black joined his old friends Foo Fighters onstage in New Zealand at the weekend for a cover version of AC/DC's Big Balls.

Tenacious D's Black took on lead vocal duties for the track and was joined by the Foos' drum tech Fiona for a duet. Fan-filmed footage can be viewed below.

Foos frontman Dave Grohl introduced the song to the Auckland crowd on Saturday, January 20, by saying: "So here's the thing...I'm not singing this one."

Black then strolled to the mic in typically animated fashion before getting stuck into the song originally sung by the late, great Bon Scott.

Black is in New Zealand filming the Minecraft movie, while Foo Fighters are on a tour of stadiums around the world. The remaining dates can be viewed below.

Jack Black and Foo Fighters go back a long way. Black starred in the Foos video for Low, and even temporarily fronted the band when they played on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2002.

