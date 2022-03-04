Watch: Jack Black fronts the Foo Fighters and totally out-Jack Blacks himself

Remember that time Jack Black fronted Foo Fighters? No? Really? Well, let us educate you right now and introduce you to this extraordinary tidbit of rock history.

On January 10, 2002, Foo Fighters performed two tracks on hugely popular US talk show The Late Show with David Letterman. The first song was aired live, and saw Dave Grohl's band perform The One, which featured on 2001's Orange County: The Soundtrack album.

Appearing during that rendition to supply some solid backing vocals was none other than comedian/rocker extraordinaire/Orange County star Jack Black, who featured in the film as dim-witted stoner bro Lance Brumder, a very 'on brand' casting.

During the commercial break, the never-shy Black grabbed his own time to shine, fronting the band as they played out their second performance with the anthemic My Hero from 1997's The Colour And The Shape.

As it was filmed during the ad break however, viewers at home never got to witness this iconic moment. Although footage was later uploaded to the CBS website, many fans still might never have seen it. Plus, this all took place a whole two decades ago, when Dave Grohl had short hair and had yet to headline a stadium and Jack Black was yet to land his career-securing role as Dewey Finn/Ned Shneebly in the sensational 2003 film School Of Rock, so it's a bit of a time capsule situation.

What makes this video so watchable is that essentially, Jack Black is very Jack Black. You might even say he out-Jack Blacks himself, via his startling array of dad dance moves, belly shaking and hardcore pouting. It's hilarious stuff. So go watch it below: