Watch Hodor from Game Of Thrones jam with Megadeth

Actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, better known as Hodor from HBO's smash hit series Game Of Thrones, met with Megadeth backstage at last weekend’s Hellfest in France.

And not only did he get to jam with Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson on the day – he also introduced Megadeth to the huge Clisson crowd.

Nairn shared guitarist Kiko Loureiro's video of the jam on Instagram and added: “Sometimes I don’t know how things happen! My 14-year-old and 42-year-old self had a massive bucket list item checked off and got to play warm-up with Megadeth.

“The band that started my journey. I don’t have the words. I just don’t. Thank you Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren for being just a great bunch of humans.”

Introducing the Instagram clip, Loureiro said: “Hodor! Hold the door! Holy Wars! He’s an incredible guitarist.”

Loureiro also posted a picture of himself with Nairn.

Earlier this month, Megadeth reissued a deluxe version of their 1985 debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good via Century Media/Legacy Recordings/Sony.

The record was restored to Mustaine's original vision and remixed by Mark Lewis and re-mastered by Ted Jensen.