Watch Heart deliver blistering performance of Crazy On You live

A live video showing Heart playing their classic 1975 track Crazy On You has been released.

The performance was captured in Atlantic City back in 2006 for VH1’s Decades Rock Live – and the full package will arrive on January 25 on CD/Blu-ray, 2LP, DVD, Blu-ray and on digital platforms on January 25 via earMUSIC.

Like Bébé Le Strange – the last video released from the album – Crazy On You sees Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro join Heart onstage. Navarro also appears on the track Straight On.

The 14-track set also features guest appearances from Rufus Wainwright, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Alice in Chains, who are joined by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Heart have been on hiatus since 2016, but guitarist Nancy Wilson reported in October last year that they could reunite this year for more live shows.

Watch this space.

Heart - Live In Atlantic City

1. Bébé Le Strange (ft Dave Navarro)

2. Straight On (ft Dave Navarro)

3. Crazy On You (ft Dave Navarro)

4. Lost Angel

5. Even It Up (ft Gretchen Wilson)

6. Rock’ n Roll (ft Gretchen Wilson)

7. Dog And Butterfly (ft Rufus Wainwright)

8. Would? (ft Alice In Chains)

9. Rooster (ft Alice In Chains)

10. Alone (ft Carrie Underwood)

11. Magic Man

12. Misty Mountain Hop (ft Dave Navarro)

13. Dreamboat Annie (ft Dave Navarro, Gretchen Wilson, Rufus Wainwright, Alice In Chains and Carrie Underwood)

14. Barracuda