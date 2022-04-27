Watch: good guy Dave Mustaine sneaks into Megadeth crowd to give kids guitar picks

Dave Mustaine may not be shy in offering a controversial opinion or 20, but let it never be said that the Megadeth frontman doesn't have a soft side, too.

In some adorable footage shared on the metal icon's Instagram earlier this week, Dave took some time out during a date on Megadeth's epic Metal Tour Of The Year trek with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames to make the day of a couple of young metal fans in the crowd.

During what seems to be a quiet moment before the gig has properly begun, Dave is shown sneaking into the seated area of the arena crowd disguised in a hoodie, his unmistakable red hair hidden as he nondescriptly takes a seat behind a young family.

With no adults behind or in front of him seeming to realise they're in the presence of metal royalty, Mustaine catches the attention of one eagle-eyed young headbanger, handing him one of his own guitar picks before repeating the gesture for another kid in the same row.

The best thing about it all? The cool-as-you-like, knowing nod the first kid gives the frontman at the end of the clip. What a lad.

The Metal Tour Of The Year has made headlines already in recent weeks owing to Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe having to sit out a number of dates after catching Covid. Luckily, pals of the band were able to step in, leading to a series of unique Lamb Of God performances featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, In Flames singer Anders Fridén and more.

Watch the footage of Dave Mustaine being a total legend below. New Megadeth album The Sick, The Dying And The Dead will arrive later this year.