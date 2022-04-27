Watch: good guy Dave Mustaine sneaks into Megadeth crowd to give kids guitar picks

The Megadeth frontman snuck around at his own show to make some young metal fans' day. Cute!

Dave Mustaine may not be shy in offering a controversial opinion or 20, but let it never be said that the Megadeth frontman doesn't have a soft side, too.

In some adorable footage shared on the metal icon's Instagram earlier this week, Dave took some time out during a date on Megadeth's epic Metal Tour Of The Year trek with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames to make the day of a couple of young metal fans in the crowd.

During what seems to be a quiet moment before the gig has properly begun, Dave is shown sneaking into the seated area of the arena crowd disguised in a hoodie, his unmistakable red hair hidden as he nondescriptly takes a seat behind a young family. 

With no adults behind or in front of him seeming to realise they're in the presence of metal royalty, Mustaine catches the attention of one eagle-eyed young headbanger, handing him one of his own guitar picks before repeating the gesture for another kid in the same row. 

The best thing about it all? The cool-as-you-like, knowing nod the first kid gives the frontman at the end of the clip. What a lad. 

The Metal Tour Of The Year has made headlines already in recent weeks owing to Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe having to sit out a number of dates after catching Covid. Luckily, pals of the band were able to step in, leading to a series of unique Lamb Of God performances featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, In Flames singer Anders Fridén and more.

Watch the footage of Dave Mustaine being a total legend below. New Megadeth album The Sick, The Dying And The Dead will arrive later this year.

