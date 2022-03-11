Watch Ghost introduce Impera with killer 'release ritual' performance

Ghost's new album Impera is finally among us, and our favourite Satanic Swedes have marked the occasion with a special in-studio "release ritual" performance.

The 20-minute show was filmed live from The Ministry in London, and was streamed onto their YouTube channel to eager fans waiting to catch a taste of the band's new epic chapter. Ghost played four tracks from the new album - Kaisarion, Spillways, and the singles Call Me little Sunshine and Hunters Moon.

Filmed using lo-fi cameras for that slightly sinister, DIY effect – it honestly looks like a scene from an old occult-style ghost hunting show – fans were quick to offer their praise, with one viewer writing, "This felt like watching an early 90’s BBC special and I’m here for it! And man do I love Spillways!"

Another fan, impressed with one particular moment from the night, said "Wow! The Ghoulette’s backing vocals on Little Sunshine starting at 8:36 are beyond spectacular!".

Released via Loma Visa Recordings, Metal Hammer described Impera as "the 80s arena rock banger to end '80s arena rock bangers".

In other news, Ghost will soon be embarking on a European tour with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Twin Temple. The jaunt kicks off on April 9 in Manchester and comes to an end on May 18, via London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Rotterdam, Paris and more.

If you haven't quite got your fill of Ghostly goodness just yet, pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer, which features an exclusive interview with Tobias Forge, who spills the tea about the new Papa, the new album and Ghost's new era.

Watch the performance below: