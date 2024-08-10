Watch footage of Lemmy tribute and exhibits at UK's Bloodstock Open Air Festival

A bust of late Motorhead frontman Lemmy containing some of his ashes was unveiled on stage at Bloodstock Open Air Festival in England today.

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell was joined by festival staff on the Main Stage to reveal the unique tribute as part of a ceremony called Lemmy Forever.

After the unveiling, the bust was moved to the festival's Rock & Metal Gallery – which includes Lemmy's dressing room. The dressing room includes a selection of Lemmy's personal items such as his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar and hand-drawn pictures.

Also on display are handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and previously unseen personal photos.

Once the festival wraps up, the bust will be housed at the Rock City venue in nearby Nottingham.

Footage of the tribute and of the dressing room exhibits can be viewed below.

Explaining the Lemmy Forever idea, Motorhead manager Todd Singerman said: "Bloodstock has always been a special place for Motorhead and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy's values perfectly.

"This is definitely a fitting honour in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy's ashes in his most loved places."

Lemmy’s ashes have also been scattered at the German metal festival Wacken Open Air. Motorhead tour manager Eddie Rocha and production assistant Emma Cederblad both have tattoos that contain some of the ashes, and more of his ashes were sent to friends in bullets with Lemmy’s name on them.

Earlier this year, plans to erect a giant statue of Lemmy in the Staffordshire town where he was born were approved.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council gave the green light for the 2.2metre statue to be erected in Burslem's Market Place.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015, four days after his 70th birthday and two after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Lemmy Memorial Bust & Dressing Room at Bloodstock Festival - YouTube Watch On