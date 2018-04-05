Watch Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott pour some sugar and create magic

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott stars in a new video to promote the band’s upcoming tour dates and to celebrate their entire back catalogue being available on streaming services.

In the short clip, Elliott magically transforms everyday items including a cake, a hamburger, a rose and a guitar by pouring some sugar on them.

Elliott says: “Hello ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Pouring Sugar. Today, as always, I’ll invite you to step inside and walk this way as we explore the hot, sticky, sweet wonders of sugar.”

Watch the video below.

Def Leppard will head out on the road across North America with Journey from May and they’ll return to the UK and Ireland in December for a run of Hysteria tour dates.

Find a full list of dates and how to get tickets on our Def Leppard tour page.

Last month, Def Leppard confirmed that the first of four career-spanning box sets titled Volume 1 would be released on June 1 via Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe.

It’ll feature the band’s first first four albums along with bonus live material, b-sides and rare tracks.

Def Leppard are the cover stars of the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.