Watch Dave Mustaine and daughter Electra jam Beatles classic in quarantine

Dave Mustaine’s daughter Electra has shared a video of her and her father jamming the Beatles classic Come Together while in coronavirus quarantine.

The performance starring the Megadeth leader is part of the Alzheimer Association’s new Music Moments campaign, which is bringing artists together to raise awareness of the disease.

Electra says: “Come together! Right now… quarantine! Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad Dave Mustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! That is why the Mustaines stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing and stay healthy.”

She adds: “The Alzheimer's Association has put together a great compilation of music featuring award-winning artists, from Sting to Anthony Hamilton to Joan Jett to bring us all ‘virtually together’ during this time.

“Music is medicine! Listen and watch the artists’ storytelling videos. Remember... we’re in this together.”

Other artists taking part in the campaign include Sharon Van Etten, Band Of Horses, and The Head And The Heart. You can listen to the full playlist below and watch the accompanying videos on the Alzheimer's Association’s Music Moments website.

Back in January, Electra joined Megadeth onstage in Paris to perform À Tout Le Monde.