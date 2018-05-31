Watch Clutch talk inspiration behind The Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch - The Book Of Bad Decisions 1. Gimme The Keys

2. Spirit Of ’76

3. Book Of Bad Decisions

4. How To Shake Hands

5. In Walks Barbarella

6. Vision Quest

7. Weird Times

8. Emily Dickinson

9. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is In Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei

Clutch have released a video showing them discussing the meaning behind the title of their upcoming studio album The Book Of Bad Decisions.

The follow up to 2015’s Psychic Warfare was recorded at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, Tennessee, and helmed by producer Vance Powell.

It’ll be released on September 7 via their own Weathermaker Music label.

Vocalist Neil Fallon says: “Naming a record is a hand-wringing exercise – it’s like naming a child. Personally, I was reluctant to name it after a song because that catapults that song into the limelight.

“But thinking about it, The Book Of Bad Decisions really grew on me because it implies it that every song is a chapter in this book of bad decisions.”

Bassist Dan Maines adds: “It felt like a very inclusive title – it put the album in a chapter frame of reference… and it sounds heavy!”

Watch the full video interview below.

Earlier this month, Clutch released the first single from the album in the shape of Gimme The Keys and will return to the UK for five shows in December in support of the record.

