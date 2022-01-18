Watch Cassetteboy‘s brutal takedown of Boris Johnson feat. Rage Against The Machine

As the British public await the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into exactly how many times Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative government aides flouted their own Covid-19 restrictions with piss-ups at Downing Street, satirical electronic artists Steve Warlin and Mark Bolton aka Cassetteboy have offered their own biting commentary on the scandal, with the release of new track Rage Against The Party Machine.

The video for the song sees various Boris Johnson speeches cut-up and re-arranged over an instrumental bed from Rage Against The Machine’s timeless protest anthem Killing In The Name, savagely mocking the Prime Minister’s alleged disregard for lockdown laws, and highlighting the hypocrisy involved in No. 10 Downing Street hosting regular social gatherings while insisting that the rest of the country obey stringent rules put in place to minimise the spread of the virus.



“As you comply, I socialise,” runs the amended lyrics, “With cheese and wine, and forty guys. From ‘Next slide please’ to wine and cheese, the rules you see, don’t apply to me…”

“Our sweary new video has had half a million views in less than 24 hours (combined across Twitter and YouTube)!,” the duo posted on social earlier today, January 18. “Looks like a lot of people aren’t in the mood to forgive or forget.”

“Really hoping this is the last Boris Johnson video we ever have to make…” they added.

Our sweary new video has had half a million views in less than 24 hours (combined across Twitter and YouTube)! Looks like a lot of people aren't in the mood to forgive or forget @BorisJohnson @Conservatives pic.twitter.com/uAxdflY8WSJanuary 18, 2022 See more