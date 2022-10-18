Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud

Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.

Underwood, 39, is a lifelong Guns N' Roses fan, and guested with the band in London this summer, to sing Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City alongside her hero and friend Axl Rose. Previously, in May, Rose joined Underwood onstage at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California to sing the same two songs, an occasion which prompted Underwood to tweet , "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you Axl Rose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!"

Rose would doubtless have been proud of the way Underwood tackled Welcome To The Jungle in Greenville, as the country star absolutely nailed the cover: her vocals are especially impressive given that this was song number 23 on her setlist on the tour's opening night, when one might anticipate any artist would be still finding their feet.

Watch the footage, shot in fabulous 4K clarity by YouTube user Jumping Jack, below:

Underwood first met Axl Rose backstage at a Guns N' Roses show in Las Vegas, which she described as "a lifelong dream"



"It's hard when you meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing, because I just loved how he could do different things with his voice," she told US chat show host Jimmy Fallon in 2020. "I was like, I don't know, what if I meet him and he's not everything I want him to be? But he was, he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We're best friends."

Watch Underwood tell the story below: