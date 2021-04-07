Watch Brandon Boyd duet on Incubus classics with American Idol contestants

Apparently, and please forgive us for not paying too much attention here, American Idol is still a thing.

America’s favourite televised karaoke contest is now in its 19th season, we’re reliably informed, with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry among the judges currently being paid to feign a modicum of interest in the ‘journeys’ of some of America’s most gifted and fame-hungry amateur crooners.

This week, as part of the ‘All-Star Duets’ episode of the long-running show, viewers were treated to an appearance by Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd, who joined contestants Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham for duets on Incubus classics Wish You Were Here and Drive, respectively.

In case you missed it, here’s what went down:

We’d promise to keep you updated on exactly how Casey and Chayce fare as American Idol season 19 reaches its doubtless thrilling climax, but truthfully, we’re unlikely to give a toss, unless, say, Glenn Danzig, David Coverdale or Maynard James Keenan are locked in for appearances on future episodes. But good luck to both of them, sincerely.