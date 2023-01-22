Watch Axl Rose's moving eulogy and solo performance of November Rain at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley

Axl Rose has spoken movingly in tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, whose death was announced earlier this month. The Guns N' Roses frontman was speaking at Presley's memorial service, which took place at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rose also performed a solo piano version of Guns N' Roses' 1991 classic November Rain for a congregation that included Presley's mother Priscilla, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette and the Duchess Of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Also during the service, Morissette sang Rest – a song she originally unveiled during a show celebrating the life of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington in 2017 – while Corgan performed the Smashing Pumpkins song To Sheila, taken from the band's 1998 album Adore.

"I knew if I was invited I needed to come to these ceremonies," said a clearly emotional Rose. "I hadn't planned on speaking, and when I was put on the spot I really didn't know what to say."

"I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her like right now saying I'm here telling her how how wonderful everyone is," he continued. "I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances. This is truly devastating and I'm sure excruciating for everyone here and all of those affected."

Rose finished his three-minute eulogy by saying, "Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved and missed by all those whose lives she touched. Thank you."

The memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, which took place on the front lawn of Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, can be watched again via the Graceland website (opens in new tab). Fans are invited to leave memories and tributes in an online guestbook (opens in new tab).