Watch as Brian May plays the Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo for cast of the film

Brian May has shared a video showing him on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The clip shows the Queen guitarist playing the solo to the iconic 1975 track in front of actor Gwilym Lee who plays May in the film.

As May rips through the solo, some of the other cast members and crew can be seen in the studio looking on.

May says: “This clip is stolen from Bryan Singer who was evidently filming it on his iPhone. When the Bohemian Rhapsody team were shooting this scene, I happened to be around, so Gwil invited me to have a go! How did I do, folks? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil! He’s a trained artist!

“We had too much fun! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling… some day."

May adds: “In case you’re wondering why this solo doesn’t sound like the ‘out-take’ solo in the film, I only had the idea to make that happen later when we were polishing the soundtrack. In any case, we wouldn’t have had the facilities to do that on the day of the shoot.

“In the film, you hear a variant take on the Bo Rhap solo which just might have been the one previous to the final one which made it on to the record! Might! That’s if it hadn’t been a genius first-take keeper. Honestly don’t remember! A million thanks to Gwilym Lee.”

Bohemian Rhapsody has been a huge success since it went on general release in November. It recently picked up two Golden Globes and has been nominated for seven BAFTA awards.

