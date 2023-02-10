Watch a fresh-faced, pre-fame Måneskin cover Amy Winehouse classic Back To Black as teenagers

Last week Måneskin scored a number one album in no fewer than 12 European countries with their third album, Rush!: the album also debuted at number 5 in the UK, and breached the top of the Billboard 200, debuting on the chart at number 18. Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, the Italian four-piece have become one of the world's most recognisable bands, but the quartet haven't always been the strutting glam-rock dandies we know and love today.

Rewind five years to when Damiano David, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio were just four 16-17 year old music-obsessed high school kids, and they looked and sounded markedly different. But the group's talent was evident even at this nascent stage.

For proof, check out the fresh-faced teenagers performing an acoustic cover of Amy Winehouse's Back To Black, the title track of the London-born singer/songwriter's second album, the UK second-best selling album of the 21st century.

Aside from how adorable the four-piece look, the most striking element of the group's Rooftop Sessions performance is David's fabulous vocal performance, the singer doing a wonderful job of recreating Winehouse's gritty, bluesy singing style, and nodding to the late singer's laidback performing style by casually dragging on a cigarette between lines.

Watch the performance below:

On this day 15 years ago Winehouse won five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, for Back to Black, and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Performance, all for the album's first single Rehab.