Venom are subheadlining the mainstage of Tons Of Rock festival in Norway and they want YOU to choose their setlist.

For the first time ever, Metal Hammer readers are being given the chance to choose the setlist for Venom – one of the most influential black metal bands to ever crawl out of hell. There’s 28 tracks to choose from spanning their back catalogue, pick your favourite below:

Tons Of Rock takes place at Fredriksten Fortress in Halden, Norway on 18-20th June. Find out more info here.