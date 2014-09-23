Von Hertzen Brothers Post 'In The Studio' Footage

The Von Hertzen Brothers have begun recording their sixth album at The Farm Studios in Vancouver.

The brothers - Mikko, Kie and Jonne - are working with with producer GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine/Biffy Clyro/Rise Against) on the follow-up to 2013’s Nine Lives, which is due for release through Spinefarm Records early in 2015.

Check out the in the studio footage below, as frontman Mikko Von Hertzen updates us on the recording session and sheds some light on the The Farm’s storied past.