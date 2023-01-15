Ville Valo's first show under his VV banner features a string of HIM tracks

Ville Valo kicked off his solo world tour in Finland on Friday (January 13) and treated fans to tracks from debut solo album Neon Noir as well as a host of HIM covers.

The first of three shows at Helsinki's Tavastia came on the album's release day. Some of the performances can be viewed in fan-filmed videos below.

According to Setlist.com, Valo performed 18 tracks at the show, including 9 HIM songs.

After two further dates in Helsinki, Valo and his band will play a string of dates in Europe, the UK and the US.

Valo is the cover star of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, in which he talks about the release of the album and gives a track-by-track guide to its 12 songs.

Ville Valo Setlist Helsinki Tavastia January 13, 2023

1. Echolocate Your Love

2. The Funeral Of Hearts (HIM song)

3. Neon Noir

4. Right Here In My Arms (HIM song)

5. Loveletting

6. Buried Alive By Love (HIM song)

7. In Trenodia

8. Wings Of A Butterfly (HIM song)

9. Heartful Of Ghosts

10. Join Me In Death (HIM song)

11. The Foreverlost

12. The Kiss Of Dawn (HIM song)

13. Run Away From The Sun

14. When Love And Death Embrace (HIM song)

Encore

15. Soul On Fire (HIM song)

16. Salute The Sanguine

17. Poison Girl (HIM song)

18. Saturnine Saturnalia

Jan 14: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Jan 15: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 14: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 15: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Berlin Huxley's, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Feb 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 26: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Feb 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 03: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Mar 05: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg

Mar 08: Cologne LMH, Germany

Mar 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 31: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 01: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 02: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Apr 04: Pittsburgh Roxian Theater, PA

Apr 05: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Apr 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Apr 09: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 10: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 11: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Apr 13: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Apr 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 19: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Apr 22: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Apr 23: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Apr 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 27: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 28: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Apr 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL

May 01: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution. FL

May 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

May 05: Charlotte Underground, NC

May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 08: New York Irving Plaza, NY