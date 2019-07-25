Venom Prison share ferocious 4-track Vagrant Studios session

Venom Prison have released a video showing them performing four tracks from their second album Samsara.

The footage was captured live at Vagrant Studios and sees the band blast their way through Uterine Industrialisation, Matriphagy, Asura's Realm and Implementing The Metaphysics Of Morals.

Venom Prison tell Decibel: “Vagrant is like a second home to the artists who record there. We have worked with Tom Dring on both our records and so when the opportunity arose to do a live session, Vagrant felt like the right place.

“We have created some of our best work in Vagrant. Most of the material that those attending shows have heard was recorded right there between those four walls, so to play the tracks back to back in there is quite a unique memory.

“Dring engineered the session and anyone who has recorded at Vagrant knows that when he is behind the controls, the results are guaranteed to be explosive.”

Venom Prison will head back out on tour from next month and cross the Atlantic for a North American tour throughout September and October.