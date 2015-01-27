Venom give black metal fans what they want

Venom frontman Cronos says the band will continue to give fans what they want – more leather than Priest, heavier tunes than Motorhead and more satanism than Sabbath.

The singer/bass player – along with drummer Danny ‘Dante’ Needham and guitarist Stuart ‘La Rage’ Dixon – this week released Venom’s 14th album From the Very Depths.

And Cronos insists they won’t stray too far from their black metal blueprint.

He tells Full Metal Jackie (via Noisecreep): “We know what the fans want, we know what the legacy of black metal is, we know how the music works, we try to give fans the best of everything that is great about metal.

“More studs and leather than Priest and heavier than Motorhead, more satanic than Black Sabbath. Bigger pyros than Kiss. Venom can be just that extreme. To be able to create an album like From the Very Depths is great. We just can’t wait to get on the road and play these fucking songs live.”

Cronos adds that he loves the working environment in the three-piece band and that he could never work the way some other bands do.

He says: “That is the kind of thing I like about this band, that the ideas are not forced. Nobody is sitting there with a big stick saying you must do this, you must do that.

“I remember watching the Some Kind Of Monster video from Metallica and they were sitting trying to come up with some ideas for the new album and Lars pops up saying, ‘You’re really stuck man. You have no ideas left.’

“And I must have said if I ever end up in that situation I would get a different job. So it’s great to be able to have a band where we have too many ideas. “

FROM THE VERY DEPTHS TRACKLIST