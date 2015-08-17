Valo: Him album due by Christmas 2016

HIM frontman Ville Valo says the band’s next album likely won’t arrive before Christmas 2016.

Their last record was 2013’s Tears On Tape and the singer said last year that they’d start work on the follow-up in 2015. And even though they’ll be busy writing material in the coming months, it will be well over a year before it’s released.

Losing drummer Mika Karpinnen earlier this year is being partially blamed for the delay. He was replaced by Jukka Kroger.

Val tells MDR Jump: “It’s an interesting time for us, since our previous drummer left the band in February. So now we have a new guy. We’re just doing a few shows to test the waters and see how the chemistry works within the band.

“Everything is going splendid, which is great, because it’s not the easiest thing. We had the same drummer for 15 years, and then, all of a sudden, now we have to find somebody who would actually fill that hole.

“But he’s doing a great job. So, hopefully, we go back home in about a week, and then start, little by little, working on the new stuff – which would mean that, if we’re lucky, it would be out in a year. Christmas next year.”

Him remasters ‘honour’ originals