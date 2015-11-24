Unheard Van Halen Big Fat Money take revealed

A stream of Van Halen performing Big Fat Money in the studio has been released.

The instrumental performance was captured during the sessions for 1995 album Balance and has been made available by Van Halen News Desk, who say: “The solo on this track was recorded in one take on a Gibson ES-335 through Ed’s Marshall.

“Ed was fooling around with some suggestions from Bruce Fairbairn, while unbeknownst to him, Bruce was taping his first attempt. Fairbairn decided he liked what he heard.

“A lot of thought went into the coin sound at the end of the song. Everyone crowded around the recording console where they dropped quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies until they got the perfect sound.”

Van Halen News Desk will issue previously unheard instrumental tracks twice a week for the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Steve Vai, Billy Sheehan and Gregg Bissonette will be reunited onstage this week when they team up with Steel Panther’s Michael Starr to recreate David Lee Roth’s debut solo album Eat ‘Em And Smile. The Ultimate Jam Night takes place at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, California, on November 25.