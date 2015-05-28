Led Zep, Iggy, Reed tour manager Sheehan dead at 68

Former Led Zeppelin, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed tour manager Dennis Sheehan has died at the age of 68.

He was found in his hotel room in Los Angeles, while on the road with U2. It’s thought he suffered a heart attack.

U2 frontman Bono says: “We’ve lost a family member. He wasn’t just a legend in the music business – he was a legend in our band. He’s irreplaceable.”

Live Nation touring boss Arthur Fogel adds: “Dennis was a dear friend to us all. Our heartfelt sympathy is with his wonderful family.”

Sheehan was born in England and grew up in Ireland, and began his music career as a guitarist before landing his first tour manager’s job aged 19. He first worked with Led Zep manager Peter Grant by looking after Scottish bands Stone The Crows and Cartoone, before becoming assistant TM with Robert Plant and co in 1975, 1977 and 1979.

Along with Pop and Reed he also toured with Patti Smith and many of the 1970s punk acts.