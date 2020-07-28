U2 have covered Stairway To Heaven after saying they never would

U2 have startled the world of music by releasing footage of Bono and The Edge performing the Led Zeppelin classic Stairway To Heaven on Instagram.

The choice of song is apparently a tribute to the band's road crew who, the video claims, are "the best in the world". Well, apart from one thing.

The singer then goes on to explain that Irish crews have a penchant for performing a certain Led Zeppelin song when setting up the band's equipment.

"Wherever you go in the world," he says, "whatever venue it is, whether it's the Olympia or the 3Arena or Madison Square Garden. You walk into the venue, it's a big moment, and you'll hear a song we said we'd never play.

"That's right, Stairway To Heaven. These professionals believe they play this better than the band... and you know? It might be true."

The pair then go on to play the song. Well, part of it. With The Edge providing some rather lovely vocal harmonies.

"It makes me wonder," Bono concludes, "if they're not right. That they can play the tune better."

We'll leave that for you to decide.