Pearl Jam’s Black in the style of Type O Negative is grunge-goth gold

If you haven’t heard of metal mash-up king Denis Pauna by now, we can only assume you’ve been living under a rock, or simply hate all good things. But don’t worry, we’re here to inject a little taste into that palate of yours with a helpful serving of his latest masterpiece.

This one is another tribute to Type O Negative, but this time by covering Pearl Jam’s 1991 grunge power ballad Black. Featuring ethereal organs and a deep-rumbling bass, Pauna croons whilst doing his best Peter Steele impression – one he has clearly learnt to master through his many Type O-inspired renditions. In the words of one YouTube commenter, “there’s nothing this man can’t O-Negative-ify”, and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Pauna’s previous works feature him performing in the style of Metallica, Alice In Chains, System Of A Down and more. To continue your education (or return) into the world of Denis Pauna, you can find him over on his YouTube channel.