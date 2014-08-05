Twice as nice for Twin Atlantic

Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic will embark on an 11-date UK winter tour in support of the Great Divide album.

The Glasgow band, comprising vocalist Sam McTrusty, guitarist Barry McKenna, bassist Ross McNae and drummer Craig Kneale, release the new album on Aug 18.

The tour comes on the back of their support slot with King Of Leon this summer and will follow their appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals on Aug 22 and 23. Tickets for their headline tour go on sale on Aug 8.

UK tour dates

Oct 23: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 24: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 27: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 28: Manchester Academy

Oct 29: Sheffield O2 Academy

Oct 30: Leeds Metropolitan University

Nov 01: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 02: Cardiff University Solus

Nov 03: London Roundhouse

Nov 04: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 06: Cambridge Junction