Twice as nice for Twin Atlantic

Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic will embark on an 11-date UK winter tour in support of the Great Divide album.
The Glasgow band, comprising vocalist Sam McTrusty, guitarist Barry McKenna, bassist Ross McNae and drummer Craig Kneale, release the new album on Aug 18.
The tour comes on the back of their support slot with King Of Leon this summer and will follow their appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals on Aug 22 and 23. Tickets for their headline tour go on sale on Aug 8.
UK tour dates
Oct 23: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 24: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 27: Newcastle O2 Academy
Oct 28: Manchester Academy
Oct 29: Sheffield O2 Academy
Oct 30: Leeds Metropolitan University
Nov 01: Birmingham The Institute
Nov 02: Cardiff University Solus
Nov 03: London Roundhouse
Nov 04: Southampton Guildhall
Nov 06: Cambridge Junction