Turns out Steve Vai doesn't actually have an unreleased Ozzy Osbourne album ready to go

Steve Vai has clarified comments he made last week regarding an unreleased album of Ozzy Osbourne material.

In an interview with Eonmusic (opens in new tab) to promote new album Vai / Gash, the guitar legend appeared to suggest that his 1995 sessions with the Prince Of Darkness had resulted in an album's worth of material that was unlikely to ever see the light of day. But now Vai has taken to Facebook to clarify the situation (opens in new tab).

"In a recent interview I spoke a bit carelessly about 'Sitting on an entire Ozzy album' and then the clickbait headlines went viral," he says.

"To clarify, Ozzy and I got together back around 96 and spent some time trying to come up with some potential songs for an album that he already had half recorded. That record later came out as Ozzmosis. We demoed a handful of tracks and then there was a bunch of tracks I built for him to check out. He ended up picking one song to use on his album and that’s My Little Man. It was re-recorded with his band, and it came out great.

"Only one other demoed track from those sessions had an Ozzy scratch vocal on it and I handed in all the Master demo tapes to the label and kept safety tapes of the tracks I personally built. All in all, there was (is) enough music for a whole record, but those songs would require re-recording. The demos are bumpy road maps but not the goal.

"I, like many Ozzy fans, would love if there was a secret hidden Ozzy album somewhere, only to be revealed to our surprised ears at a future time, but it wouldn’t come from those sessions. So sorry for the confusion."

Steve Vai tours Europe from next month. Full dates below.

Steve Vai European Tour 2023

Mar 24: Lisbon CCB, Portugal

Mar 26: Porto Casa da Musica, Portugal

Mar 27: Malaga Teatro Cervantes, Spain

Mar 29: Huelva Gran Teatro de Huelva, Spain

Mar 31: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Apr 01: Bilbao Santana 27 Sala Gold, Spain

Apr 02: Barcelona Sala Parallel 62, Spain

Apr 04: Vigo Auditorio Mar de Vigo, Spain

Apr 05: Gijón Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral, Spain

Apr 07: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 08: Jesolo (Venezia) PalaInvent, Italy

Apr 11: Munich Technikum, Germany

Apr 01: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Apr 13: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Apr 14: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Apr 18: Ankara Congresium Ankara, Turkey

Apr 19: Istanbul VW Arena, Turkey

Apr 21: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece

Apr 22: Athens Fuzz Live Music Club, Greece

Apr 24: Bucharest Sala Mare (The Great Hall), Romania

Apr 25: Sofia NDK Hall 3, Bulgaria

Apr 26: Skopje SRC Kale, N. Madedonia

Apr 27: Belgrade MTS dvorana, Serbia

Apr 28: Brno Semilasso, Czech Republic

Apr 29: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

May 01: Wroclaw Majowka Festival, Hala Stulecia, Poland

May 02: Krakow ICE, Poland

May 03: Lublin CSK, Poland

May 05: Riga Palladium, Latvia

May 06: Tallinn Noblessner Foundry, Estonia

May 07: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

More details at Vai.com