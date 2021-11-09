Turns out Randy Blythe and Dez Fafara are crypto bros

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara have thrown their support behind a brand new cryptocurrency, known as the Chakra Coin. The decentralised, deflationary, fully community-owned token was invented to fund charitable causes and nurture communities towards a fairer standard of economic living.

For those not up to speed with the world of cryptocurrency, it's essentially a digital asset that is impossible to counterfeit, secured in networks based on blockchain technology.

Chakra Coin is currently trading at $0.00209808, which means you'd currently get around 500 coins per US dollar.

"I’m a believer in Chakra Coin," explains Fafara. "We started this venture to create a community of giving back and paying it forward. I will donate partial proceeds to multiple charity organisations. I hope that everyone who participates in Chakra Coin will do the same, creating a better world and a more cohesive existence for everyone involved.

“Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and all of the stuff happening with cryptocurrencies is immensely exciting,” he continues. "My hope is that Chakra Coin will encourage others to share the wealth with the less fortunate.”

While Blythe adds, “The potential of blockchain technology, including DeFi and cryptocurrencies, to create a more equitable system of wealth distribution is extremely intriguing to me.

“It is my hope that being involved on the ground floor with a cryptocurrency community that holds a charitable component as one of its core tenants will be one small step towards creating a fairer, more altruistic economic system for everyone.”