Turner: Rainbow need to record to maintain legacy

Joe Lynn Turner says Ritchie Blackmore’s new-look Rainbow need to record an album together to maintain the band’s legacy.

The singer previously called Blackmore’s lineup a “cover band” but later said he was “humbled” when the guitarist said he should have been given an award for his contribution to Deep Purple’s 1990 album Slaves And Masters in light of Purple’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

But the singer says that he and fellow Rainbow ex Doogie White have been talking – and both agree that Blackmore, vocalist Ronnie Romero, keyboardist Jens Johansson, drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau, need to hit the studio or the group’s name will be tarnished.

Turner tells Rock Pages: “I think Doogie said it best to me. He said, ‘You know Joe, it’s not Rainbow unless they do an album and a tour.’ I said, ‘I have to agree with you.’

“Because until you can write the songs, make some sense out of it all, add to the name Rainbow – our legacy, whether it’s Ronnie James Dio, or Graham Bonnet, or myself, or even Doogie, our legacy comes down in stature. Because, then anybody can be in Rainbow like this.”

Turner’s Sunstorm recently released a stream of Edge Of Tomorrow – the title track from their upcoming album, due out on May 13 via Frontiers Music. Turner is currently on tour in support of the record.

Rainbow play two German Monsters Of Rock festivals in June, and an appearance at Birmingham’s Genting Arena the same month.

Apr 27: Asuncion Teatro Guarani, Paraguay

Apr 29: Neuquen Disco Meet, Argentina

Apr 30: Comodoro Rivadavia Teatro Maria Axiliadora, Argentina

May 06: Cochabamba Salon Heroinas, Bolivia

May 07: La Paz Hotel Europa, Bolivia

May 26: Las Vegas Count Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill, NV

May 27: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Jun 17: Montana Rock Academy Troyan, Bulgaria

Jun 18: Montana Rock Academy Troyan, Bulgaria

Jul 09: Puolanka Lanka Fest, Finland

Jul 23: Umea With Rock Icons, Sweden

Jul 30: Tutraken TBA, Bulgaria

Aug 07: Cheshire Rewind Festival, UK

Aug 12: Brumunddal Tommerstock Festival, Norway