Joe Lynn Turner ‘humbled’ by Ritchie Blackmore compliment

Former Deep Purple and Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner says he’s been “humbled” by a compliment paid by Ritchie Blackmore.

The pair have been at odds recently after Turner said he’d be a part of Rainbow’s upcoming concerts, until Blackmore ruled him out – leading the singer to call them a “cover band.”

Purple were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last week, and although Blackmore decided not to attend, he said: “I do think they should’ve given an award to Joe Lynn Turner for his singing and writing on Slaves And Masters – a great record, one of my favourites.”

Now Turner has responded, saying: “I am humbled and touched by the recent post concerning my work with the band.

“His respectful and supportive comments of my efforts on the Slaves And Masters album were better than any award I could receive – especially from an organisation that lost the point many years ago.”

He adds: “Slaves And Masters is a great album. Our collaborations have always been a mix of magical chemistry and artful integrity that will stand the test of time.

“My heartfelt thanks and sincere respect to a true original.”

Rainbow play three shows in June.