Tucker wades in on Morbid Angel dispute

Steve Tucker has commented on Morbid Angel’s lineup dispute – and laughed off any chance of him working alongside David Vincent.

The band’s guitarist Trey Azagthoth this week claimed he had reunited with former frontman Tucker – and that Vincent was no longer the group’s singer. But Vincent later insisted he had not left the band, nor had he been asked to step aside.

In the confusion, drummer Tim Yeung announced he had quit due to “financial differences.”

Now Tucker has confirmed he is working with the band, but insists he will be their sole vocalist. Asked by fans on Facebook whether he could sing in tandem with Vincent, Tucker says: “Haha. Sorry man I play death metal, so no.”

And when another fan asks, “What’s up with David?”, Tucker replies: “I don’t have a fucking clue, and I don’t think that I’m the only one.” He also adds that his other band, Warfather, will continue working.

Morbid Angel are working on the follow-up to 2011’s Illud Divinum Insanus. The group wrapped up a 36-date European tour in December which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Covenant album.