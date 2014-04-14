Trout transplant wait shortened

Walter Trout has been moved to a hospital with a much shorter liver transplant waiting list, his wife Marie has confirmed.

It means he’s likely to receive the life-saving treatment sooner than he would have done if he’d remained a patient in Los Angeles.

The ailing bluesman’s family last week appealed for more financial help after it was revealed he was the victim of two opposing health guidelines.

Once his fitness score was high enough for him to survive the surgery, it meant he was also dropped lower down the list to receive it.

Now Marie reports: “Walter has just been accepted as a patient at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. This means a much shorter wait for a new liver than what was the case in LA.

“Please continue to send your thoughts and prayers to Walter for the surgery to happen soon. Here’s to many more notes still to come.”

His YouCaring page remains open for donations, with $198,000 of the new target of $250,000 secured. A fundraising show takes place in London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on May 4, featuring Roger Chapman, Otis Grand, Bernie Marsden and many others.

Trout’s latest album The Blues Came Callin’ will be released on June 2 after he insisted it go ahead as planned.