"I would assume it’s going to happen." Are Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine going to release a song together?

Last month, Bullet For My Valentine and Trivum got the metal world talking by revealing that they would be embarking on their first ever world tour together, co-headlining the Poisoned Ascendancy Tour during which the two beloved bands will be playing their classic 2005 albums, The Poison and Ascendancy, in full. The American and Welsh metal heavyweights confirmed the news at a special press conference in London, alongside the first officially confirmed dates for the tour, which will take place across the UK early next year.

Now, as revealed in an exclusive new interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, it looks like the two bands could, at some point soon, be working on something else together - a brand new song.

Speaking to Hammer's Dannii Leivers, Trivium's Matt Heafy and Bullet's Matt Tuck discuss the possibility of the two ever working together on new music - with Tuck in particular suggesting that it looks likely such a collab will eventually see the light of day.

“Yes, absolutely,” responds Heafy when asked if Trivium and Bullet would ever write a song together. When asked by Leivers if the song is "in the pipeline" or not, Heafy replies rather cryptically: "I can’t confirm or not.”

“It’s something we’ve discussed," offers Tuck, more candidly. "It would seem like a missed opportunity if we didn’t do something together, especially for this tour. I would assume it’s going to happen. We haven’t started working on anything yet. Matt’s being shy and coy, but I’ll just say how it is.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the two frontmen discuss the legacy of their most famous albums, almost two decades on. “It’s very cool to see the blueprint that was laid by our two bands; singing, screaming, guitar solos, great rhythm playing," says Heafy. "Also, young fans wanted to dress like us and make music like us and cover our songs.” “I hope we continue to inspire young musicians and bands to pick up these instruments, be creative, have fun, enjoy themselves," adds Tuck. "I think I could speak for Matt when we say both albums shaped a huge part of our musical culture and everyone that listened to them at the time.”

“After this tour, I assume festivals will be calling both our bands begging for these full album plays and then maybe at the 25-year, 30-year mark, let’s do some gigantic stuff," suggests Heafy. "It’s got me set for the future, but I’m going to have a note in front of my face on my bunk every day: enjoy this, relish this, and just sit back and celebrate."

See the full list of UK dates for the Poisoned Ascendancy tour below. Pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer to read the full interview with Matt Tuck and Matt Heafy.

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Feb 1: London The O2