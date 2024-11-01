Crowdfunding started for Trivium drummer Alex Bent’s baby daughter, now hospitalised for 70 days

The wife of Trivium drummer Alex Bent has launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses following the premature birth of the couple’s baby girl.

At time of writing, the campaign has raised almost $25,000 of its $30,000 goal. Donations will go towards the family’s mounting medical costs as their daughter remains in hospital care, as well as therapy, specialist visits, followup appointments and more.

On the GoFundMe page, Christina Bent offers an in-depth backstory on the birth of her and Alex’s second daughter Layla back in August. She was born 10 weeks before her due date and underwent surgeries battling jaundice, anaemia and hypoglycemia, but has recently shown signs of improvement and started eating regularly. Read the full statement and donate to the campaign here.

“We do not know what the future looks like from a financial standpoint being that our baby has already been hospitalised for nearing 70 days,” Christina writes.

“We are so grateful for our friends, Alex’s band members, and our family who quickly jumped into action to help us physically and financially. The hotel rooms, home-cooked meals, UberEats gift cards, taking our older daughter on a whim when I was being admitted. They were a lifesaver when we were going through the most difficult first few days.”

She continues: “Any help at all is greatly appreciated. All funds will go towards medical bills, any outpatient therapies, follow-up appointments, and helping to cover our living expenses while I’m working little to no hours at my job to be at her side.”

Among those who’ve donated to the campaign are Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt and WWE wrestler Baron Corbin.

Alex joined Trivium before the recording of their 2017 album The Sin And The Sentence and has remained with the band ever since. The drummer is slated to join his cohorts on a world tour with Bullet For My Valentine next year, where the co-headliners will play their respective 2005 breakthrough albums Ascendancy and The Poison in full.