Tremonti breaks down Dust track-by-track

Mark Tremonti has broken down latest album Dust track-by-track.

It launched last month via Fret12 and was recorded during the same sessions as 2015’s Cauterize.

The guitarist previously revealed that the title track carried his favourite solo – and he’s picked out two more songs that he thinks stand out on the record.

He tells Blank Slate Creative: “My Last Mistake is one of my favourite tracks from Dust. It’s about having a bad influence in your life that you just can’t break away from. I’ve had many in my life where I had friends who were just a bad influence that you just couldn’t get away from.”

Tremonti also reports that Tore My Heart Out contains the best riff on the record.

He continues: “I remember playing these songs for my friends and John Connolly from Sevendust said this was always his favourite. It’s a song about complacency and seeing people born with a silver spoon in their mouths and not doing anything with what they’ve been given.”

Tremonti kick off a European tour on May 27 in Dortmund, Germany, and will perform at Download on June 10.

May 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle 1, Germany

May 29: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 31: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 01: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Jun 05: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 08: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jun 14: Belfast The Limelight 2, UK

Jun 16: Heerlen Theatre Heerlen, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Rue Du Champ Louet, France

Jun 19: Hasselt Grapop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Gamla Stan Debaser, Sweden

Jun 22: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway