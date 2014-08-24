Tracks Of The Week: 18/8/14 - 24/8/14

Just because you're not at Reading/Leeds festival this weekend doesn't mean you can't stick some new tunes in your lugholes. Here's what's been all over our stereos this week...

Beartooth – One More

Merlin Alderslade: “Dem woahs.”

Yob – Unmask The Spectre

Dom Lawson: “Another imperious slab of cosmic doom from the mighty Yob. Fire up the bong, embrace The Riff and surrender to the psychedelic void. After all, it is Sunday.”

Upon A Burning Body – Red Razor Wrists

Lewis Somerscales: “Huge riffs, great chorus, and the urge to punch anyone nearby in the face throughout.”

The Monolith Deathcult – Human Wave Attack

Jon Selzer: “The only reason The Monolith Deathcult haven’t conquered the planet is because they’re saving this one til last.”

Dead To Fall – Chum Fiesta

Sam Bailey: “Good track, however the video is in my top ten music videos ever.”

Wilson – If You Ever Leave Me, I Will Find You

Luke Morton: “If you haven’t downed a six-pack and headbutted a stranger by the end of the track then you’re doing something wrong.”

Crobot – Nowhere To Hide

Alexander Milas: “The jamming, sci fi-loving mutant stepchild of Budgie, Clutch, and Pepper-era Corrosion”