Toyah and Robert Fripp continue to bring the noise with chaotic old-skool cover of (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)

Internet legends Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have celebrated what feels like the 10,000th episode of their ongoing Sunday Lunch series with a typically boisterous version of the Beastie Boys' classic (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).

Taking their cue from the original Beasties video, The King Crimson man and his animated bride have toyed with the formula for this latest triumph, placing the camera in a previously untested low position, allowing Toyah to appear as if she towers above the action, like a dazzling post-punk giantess.

Most delightfully, Toyah can be seen using a rather rude albeit universally accepted hand-gesture as she sings the line, "some kind of jerk," while Fripp joins in on the "paaaaaaaaaaarty" line, bellowing along with unfettered glee.

"It's a brand new instalment and it's a good one!," says whoever it is who handles Toyah's YouTube account, before going on to use more exclamation marks than is strictly necessary: "Robert Fripp straps on a guitar, and Toyah is back on the table!!!!"

Robert Fripp is scheduled to embark on a run of spoken word engagements with King Crimson manager David Singleton in California this February. Full dates below.

Robert Fripp & David Singleton: Englishmen Abroad tour

Feb 23: Santa Cruz Kuumbwa Jazz Center, CA

Feb 24: Sacramento Sofia Theater, CA

Feb 25: San Francisco The Chapel, CA

Feb 27: San Luis Obispo Cuesta PAC, CA

Feb 29: Agoura Hills Canyon Agoura, CA

Mar 01: Santa Barbara ETC at the New Vic, CA

Mar 02: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Mar 03: Santa Monica McCabes Guitar Shop, CA

Mar 04: Los Angeles The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, CA

Tickets are on sale now.