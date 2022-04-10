Toyah brandishes plastic gun as Britain's liveliest couple revisit a classic

Light entertainment titans Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have once again brought joy to the world, and this time the Fripp-Willcox kitchen has played host to a song they've covered before.

Back in early March, just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Willcox and King Crimson founder Fripp covered Living Colour's 1988 classic Cult Of Personality, presumably a swipe at Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The pair broke with tradition with an unusually serious cover of the song, performing in front of a peace and love sign painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Now the coltish duo have revisited the song, adding a degree of typical playfulness missing from the original, with Willcox brandishing as toy gun for the duration of the performance.

As a bonus for fans of the Fripp-Willcox musical axis, Cult Of Personality is followed by the official video Barefoot On Mars, a track from Willcox's 2021 album Barefoot On Mars that features some typically Fripp-like guitar from Fripp.

In June, Willcox will embark on the Electric Ladies tour, accompanied by new wave pioneer Lene Lovich and Republica singer Saffron. Toyah will also tour The UK later in the year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her best-selling album Anthem. Full dates below.

Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron

Jun 01: Buxton Opera House

Jun 02: Holmfirth Picturedome

Jun 03: Gateshead Sage

Jun 04: Manchester RNCM

Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Jun 07: Hull City Hall

Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*

Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre

Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts

Jun 17: Guildford G Live*

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*

Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall

* without Saffron.

Tickets are on sale now.

Toyah Anthem UK Tour

Sep 16: Norwich Epic Studios

Sep 23: Leamington Assembly

Sep 24: Leeds Brudenel

Sep 29: Bristol The Fleece

Sep 30: Frome Cheese & Grain

Oct 06: Hertford Corn Exchange

Oct 07: Brighton Concorde2

Oct 08: London 229

Oct 21: Stockton ARC

Oct 22: Sale Waterside

Oct 23: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Oct 29: Milton Keynes Stables

Nov 04: Southampton Concorde Club

Nov 10: Blackpool Leyton Institute

Nov 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 12: Stroud Subscription Rooms

More details at Toyah's website.