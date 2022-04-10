Toyah brandishes plastic gun as Britain's liveliest couple revisit a classic

Light entertainment titans Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have once again brought joy to the world, and this time the Fripp-Willcox kitchen has played host to a song they've covered before.
Back in early March, just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Willcox and King Crimson founder Fripp covered Living Colour's 1988 classic Cult Of Personality, presumably a swipe at Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The pair broke with tradition with an unusually serious cover of the song, performing in front of a peace and love sign painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Now the coltish duo have revisited the song, adding a degree of typical playfulness missing from the original, with Willcox brandishing as toy gun for the duration of the performance.
As a bonus for fans of the Fripp-Willcox musical axis, Cult Of Personality is followed by the official video Barefoot On Mars, a track from Willcox's 2021 album Barefoot On Mars that features some typically Fripp-like guitar from Fripp.
In June, Willcox will embark on the Electric Ladies tour, accompanied by new wave pioneer Lene Lovich and Republica singer Saffron. Toyah will also tour The UK later in the year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her best-selling album Anthem. Full dates below.
Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron
Jun 01: Buxton Opera House
Jun 02: Holmfirth Picturedome
Jun 03: Gateshead Sage
Jun 04: Manchester RNCM
Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall
Jun 07: Hull City Hall
Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*
Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre
Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre
Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts
Jun 17: Guildford G Live*
Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*
Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre
Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall
* without Saffron.
Tickets are on sale now(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab).
Toyah Anthem UK Tour
Sep 16: Norwich Epic Studios
Sep 23: Leamington Assembly
Sep 24: Leeds Brudenel
Sep 29: Bristol The Fleece
Sep 30: Frome Cheese & Grain
Oct 06: Hertford Corn Exchange
Oct 07: Brighton Concorde2
Oct 08: London 229
Oct 21: Stockton ARC
Oct 22: Sale Waterside
Oct 23: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Oct 29: Milton Keynes Stables
Nov 04: Southampton Concorde Club
Nov 10: Blackpool Leyton Institute
Nov 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 12: Stroud Subscription Rooms
More details at Toyah's website(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab).