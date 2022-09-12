Toyah and Robert Fripp salute Queen Elizabeth II by re-sharing their cover of David Bowie's "Heroes"

By Paul Brannigan
Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp pause their regular Sunday Lunch series in acknowledgement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have paid their own unique tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by re-sharing their sombre and tasteful cover of David Bowie classic "Heroes" from 2020.

The much-in-love doing covered the song, a top 30 single for Bowie in 1977, back in May 2020 to mark VE Day.

That posting was intended to honour Fripp's Uncle Bill, aka RAF Flight Sergeant Alfie Fripp, who helped plan The Great Escape, and Toyah's father Beric, who was stationed in the Mediterranean during his time in the armed services.

Re-posting the track on YouTube on September 11, Toyah and Robert noted, "The Sunday Lunch series is paused to play "Heroes" in acknowledgement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp wish to extend condolences to the Royal Family, and respect the dedication HRH Elizabeth II showed her country during her unprecedented reign"

