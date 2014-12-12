Toschie from Audrey Horne joins us on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re joined by Toschie from Norwegian hard rockers Audrey Horne to talk about KISS, Twin Peaks and why Michael Jackson ruled.

Plus we’ll have tunes from Van Halen, Purson, Anthrax, Type O Negative and Alice Cooper.

We’ll also be talking about the news that a Met Office “be aware” weather warning is running for parts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. It’s what’s called a weather bomb! Fact. Which got us thinking…

What’s the weirdest or worst weather you’ve been caught up in?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.