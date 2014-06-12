Tin Spirits detail Scorch release

Former XTC guitarist Dave Gregory's band Tin Spirits have confirmed their second album, Scorch, will be released on September 15 via Esoteric Antenna.

The follow-up to 2011’s Prog Award-nominated Wired To Earth will be preceded with a single entitled Summer Now, due at the end of next month.

The six-year-old band say: “It was important to us all that we made the best album we possibly could – and without a doubt, that’s what we’ve achieved.

“We pulled out all the stops and it’s been a long journey, but we’re absolutely over the moon with how Scorch has turned out and can’t wait to share it.”

Tracklist