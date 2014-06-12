Trending

Tin Spirits detail Scorch release

Second album to be headed up with single next month

Former XTC guitarist Dave Gregory's band Tin Spirits have confirmed their second album, Scorch, will be released on September 15 via Esoteric Antenna.

The follow-up to 2011’s Prog Award-nominated Wired To Earth will be preceded with a single entitled Summer Now, due at the end of next month.

The six-year-old band say: “It was important to us all that we made the best album we possibly could – and without a doubt, that’s what we’ve achieved.

“We pulled out all the stops and it’s been a long journey, but we’re absolutely over the moon with how Scorch has turned out and can’t wait to share it.”

Tracklist

  1. Carnivore 2. Summer Now 3. Old Hands 4. Binary Man 5. Little Eyes 6. Wrapped And Tied 7. She Moves Among Us 8. Garden State
