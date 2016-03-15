Tigertailz to unleash Blast in April

Tigertailz will release their album Blast on April 25.

The Welsh glam metal outfit will also kick off their UK tour in Sutton on April 8 in the lead-up to the record launch.

Blast is the band’s first release since 2006’s Bezerk 2.0. It includes track Pipped It Popped It, the song which they submitted for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – though it didn’t make the cut.

Tigertailz say: “This is the first full Tailz studio album in nearly 10 years. And we are extremely excited and very proud of it. It’s going to blow your crazy minds.

“We wanted to make it as special as possible for you guys, so we have included a full colour 12-page booklet, to go in an already jam-packed 10 panel CD inlay. You’re in for a real treat.”

Blast can be pre-ordered on the band’s official website.

Blast tracklist

Just For One Night All The Girls In The World Pipped It Popped It Bop Bop You In The Arms Of Mary Bloodsuckers Dynamite Bring It On Crime Against Rock And Roll God’s Country Cheap Talk (bonus track) FnA (bonus track)

Tigertailz 2016 UK tour

Apr 08: Sutton In Ashfield The Diamond

Apr 09: Bathgate Dreadnought

Apr 15: London The Underworld

Apr 16: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 20: Birmingham Asylum 2

Apr 21: Grimsby Yardbirds Club

Apr 22: Buckley The Tivoli

Apr 23: Oxford The Bullingdon