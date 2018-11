The Bristol via Brum black deathers Throes are preparing to release their new album Disassociation and Metal Hammer has nabbed the exclusive stream.

Recorded at Darksound Studios in Wolverhampton with Ajeet Gill (whose work includes Orange Goblin and Hellbastard), it’s a powerful industrial-tinged assault of blackened death metal across five mind-pummelling tracks.

Order your copy of Disassociation here from Dissected Records.

Throes: Disassociation