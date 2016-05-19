Thrice issue promo for Black Honey

Thrice have released a video for their track Black Honey.

It features on the band’s comeback album To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere, which is out on May 27 via Vagrant. It’s the California outfit’s first material since 2011’s Major/Minor.

They previously made Black Honey available to stream.

Frontman Dustin Kensrue previously said: “Lyrically, the song spawned from an image that popped into my head – someone continually swatting at a swarm of bees to get their honey, but somehow not understanding why they would sting back in return.”

Thrice will hit the road in June for a run of North American dates. They’ll then head to Europe in August for shows, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere is available for pre-order.

To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere tracklist

Hurricane Blood On The Sand The Window Wake Up The Long Defeat Seneca Black Honey Stay With Me Death From Above Whistleblower Salt And Shadow

Jun 03: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA

Jun 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Jun 05: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Jun 07: Austin Emo’s, TX

Jun 08: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 10: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jun 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Jun 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Jun 14: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Jun 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Jun 16: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Jun 17: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jun 18: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 19: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 21: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Jun 22: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 24: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

Jun 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 18: Gampel Bratsch Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 23: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK