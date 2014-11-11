Three more names added to Bloodstock

Following on from Bloodstock's HUGE news that Rob Zombie is headlining the Catton Park weekender, three more names have been added to the metal fest.

The darlings of British heavy metal Orange Goblin are rocking up to Bloodstock’s main stage for a bout of stoner/doom riffage. After releasing their mighty Back From The Abyss album earlier this year, it’s going to be one headbangathon of a performance.

Following the Goblin into Derbyshire are the Norwegian black metallers 1349 to keep up the corpse paint quota. Latest opus Massive Cauldron Of Chaos ripped ears apart across the globe and now they’re bringing the fury to Bloodstock.

Alongside that powerful duo are the reunited masters of metal Armored Saint. They’re about to hit the studio for the follow-up to 2010’s La Raza, so expect the classics and some brand new heavy-hitters to throw the horns up to.

Already announced for Bloodstock are headliners Rob Zombie and Within Temptation, as well as Opeth, Cannibal Corpse, Ihsahn, Sepultura and more.

Check out the full line-up below and get your tickets now.